This Is The Highest-Rated Korean Restaurant In Seattle

Seattle is full of stellar Asian restaurants and fusion concepts, from Japanese food to Chinese cuisine. There are plenty of Korean eateries in the Emerald City worth checking out, and Yelp has the scoop on the best ones in the area.

According to the website, the highest-rated Korean restaurants in Seattle is...

Korean Bamboo!

Located at 2236 3rd Ave. in Belltown, this spot has a nice 4 stars with nearly 400 reviews. Yelpers enjoy Korean Bamboo's warm stews, delicious side dishes, and overall quick and friendly service. Some standout dishes include the tofu stew, bibimbap, short ribs, and bulgogi.

Kyle L. shared his experience at the hole-in-the-wall restaurant:

"The best Korean food I've had in the city of Seattle... The food is delicious and that's all that actually matters. It tastes so legit, better than anything else I've had since moving up here. Side dishes were all amazing, loved how crispy their scallion pancake was. I ordered combo #1 (short rib) with pork/tofu soup. So much flavor in everything, very rare to find a place where you enjoy literally everything they serve, every plate/bowl on the table was clean by the end of the meal."