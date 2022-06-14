This Is The Most Romantic Destination In Georgia

Every night is a good night for a date night. If you want nothing more than to make memories with your plus one, look no further than the most romantic place to be in the entire state. This location is rated the most romantic due to its beautiful atmosphere and intimate surroundings. Before planning your next date night or weekend getaway, consider this popular romantic destination.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the most romantic destination in all of Georgia is Forsyth Park in Savannah. Forsyth Park is known for being quaintly historic. Large oak trees provide shade as you walk hand-in-hand down old streets and pass beautiful fountains. Trips To Discover mentioned that it is a great place to plan a picnic, and to simply take a romantic walk.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the most romantic place to be in Georgia:

"Located in Savannah’s historic district renowned for its canopy of live oak trees, Forsyth Park offers one of the most unforgettable romantic strolls. It’s also great for picnics and snapping a selfie in front of the large fountain."

