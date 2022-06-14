This Missouri Whiskey Is The Best In The State

You don't have to be a velvet-jacket clad, cigar-smoking gentleman to enjoy a nice glass of whiskey. Whiskey is for everyone (everyone of the legal drinking age, that is). But with so many different types and brands of whiskey on the market — from Scotch, to Japanese single malt to Kentucky bourbon — it can be hard to know what to chose for your next drink, or your next gift for your favorite whiskey lover.

We suggest you start with something from your own state. UPROXX named Still 360 Missouri Straight Bourbon Single Barrel Whiskey as the best bottle of whiskey in Missouri. It has an ABV of 45% and an average price of $45. Here's what they had to say about it:

“Missouri” Straight Bourbon has to be made with corn grown in Missouri only while also being fermented, distilled, aged, and bottled in the state. The juice from Still 360 has a pretty standard mash of corn, rye, and barley. In this case, the barrels are five years old before they go into the bottle only slightly cut with local water. The nose is like opening a can of creamed corn that leads towards a vanilla husk, cherry tobacco, and a note of egg nog spice. Those cherries carry through to the palate with a sense of brandy-soaked cherries dipped in dark chocolate next to a spicy tobacco leaf and a touch of butterscotch hard candy. The tobacco leaf drives the dry-yet-warming finish. This bottle will get you very interested in what Missouri has to offer in the whiskey world. It’s also nice on the rocks or in a Manhattan.