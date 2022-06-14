This Wisconsin Whiskey Is The Best In The State

You don't have to be a velvet-jacket clad, cigar-smoking gentleman to enjoy a nice glass of whiskey. Whiskey is for everyone (everyone of the legal drinking age, that is). But with so many different types and brands of whiskey on the market — from Scotch, to Japanese single malt to Kentucky bourbon — it can be hard to know what to chose for your next drink, or your next gift for your favorite whiskey lover.

We suggest you start with something from your own state. UPROXX named J. Henry Small Batch Bourbon Aged 5 Years as the best whiskey to come out of Wisconsin. It has an ABV of 46% and an average price of $54. Here's what they said about it:

This whiskey benefits greatly from Wisconsin’s mild yet varied weather — think warm summers and bitterly cold winters with proper fall and spring rains. The juice is a blend of only 16 barrels of five-year-old bourbons. Butterscotch and vanilla-lemon pudding lead the nose with a touch of orange peel and honey. The palate leans into the spicy warmth with Red Hots and cloves next to cherry tobacco and more of that butterscotch. That vanilla-lemon pudding comes back into play late, as the finish sweetens into a creamy yet spicy end. This is a quality bourbon that’s likely not on a lot of radars. That’s a shame as this is a fine sipper and cocktail mixer.