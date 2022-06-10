This Is The Best Rooftop Bar In Wisconsin

Tis' the season for a nice night spent at a rooftop bar. Be it the weather, drinks, food, view or a combination of all four; something about Summer draws locals to the best rooftop in the city. The best rooftop bar in all of Wisconsin is also one of the most popular in America.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best rooftop bar in Wisconsin is The Outsider. The Outsider overlooks the Third Ward neighborhood of Milwaukee, and offers no shortage of culture. They make unique cocktails and allow users to reserve day beds in the Summertime. During colder months, they extend the retractable walls so that the space can operate year round.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the best rooftop bar in all of Wisconsin:

"Another nine-storeys-high destination, the view from The Outsider surveys Milwaukee’s historic Third Ward neighbourhood. It provides “an elevated social experience, where there’s always something going on and always something to sip”, in its own words. On the sipping front, festive cocktails, regional small-batch spirits and craft beer on-tap bring the party; taste the ethereal Starry Night, with pisco, Cointreau and creme de violette, or an apple-fresh Almost Famous. Whatever your tipple, it can be savoured across six purpose-designed indoor and outdoor zones. Retractable walls allow for the ultimate seasonal flexibility, enhanced with day-beds and blankets depending on what the weather dictates."

