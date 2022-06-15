Activists Glue Hands To Chicago Coffee Shop Counter To Protest Cost Of Milk
By Logan DeLoye
June 15, 2022
Animal rights activist group, People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals (more commonly known as PETA), visited a downtown Chicago Starbucks to protest the up-charge of plant milk this afternoon. The protestors glued their hands to the counter in an attempt to put an end to the 70 cent charge added to vegan milk options. According to NBC Chicago, the scene drew in curious community members, a few additional protestors, and law enforcement officers.
A Facebook live posted by PETA detailed one man wearing a shirt that said "end vegan milk up-charge" as he spoke against the Starbucks franchise. Another PETA protestor described himself as a buddhist advocating for the cows. Both protestors spoke in regards to how the up-charge plays into the destruction that the dairy industry poses on the environment.
PETA supporters superglued their hands to the counter of Starbucks to protest the coffee chain for profiting off of the abuse and exploitation of cows. Keep watching to see what happens next 😮Posted by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) on Wednesday, June 15, 2022
"We are here with PETA at this Chicago location Starbucks to let them know to wake up and to stop charging extra for plant based, animal and earth friendly milk options," a protestor loudly shouted to the crowd.
NBC Chicago mentioned that police quickly arrived to the scene, urging the protestors to take it outside.
"You can go outside, and you can protest all day long, but you can't do it on private property. They have a right to maintain their private property," the officers warned the protestors.