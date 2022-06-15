Activists Glue Hands To Chicago Coffee Shop Counter To Protest Cost Of Milk

Animal rights activist group, People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals (more commonly known as PETA), visited a downtown Chicago Starbucks to protest the up-charge of plant milk this afternoon. The protestors glued their hands to the counter in an attempt to put an end to the 70 cent charge added to vegan milk options. According to NBC Chicago, the scene drew in curious community members, a few additional protestors, and law enforcement officers.

A Facebook live posted by PETA detailed one man wearing a shirt that said "end vegan milk up-charge" as he spoke against the Starbucks franchise. Another PETA protestor described himself as a buddhist advocating for the cows. Both protestors spoke in regards to how the up-charge plays into the destruction that the dairy industry poses on the environment.