Amber Heard Shares How She Feels About Johnny Depp After Losing Trial

The conversation marked Heard's first TV interview since the lengthy high-profile defamation trial came to a close. The interview aired in two parts on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 14th and 15th) on TODAY and airs in a special on Dateline Friday, June 17th. The actor will speak about the trial which found that Heard's 2018 Washington Post opinion piece about surviving domestic abuse negatively impacted his career, though she didn't name Depp as the abuser.

“Legions of powerful men being canceled, losing their jobs,” Savannah said to Heard. “Did you want that to happen to Johnny Depp?” “Of course not,” Heard replied. “It wasn’t about him.”

When the unanimous verdict came in, Heard released a statement saying, "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."