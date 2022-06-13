Amber Heard Says She Doesn't Blame Johnny Depp Trial Jury In New Interview

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Amber Heard is giving the public more details in the aftermath of the high-profile defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The actress recently sat down with Savannah Guthrie in an exclusive interview with NBC News. The conversation will mark her first TV interview appearance since the jury unanimously decided that Heard defamed Depp with her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post and awarded him over $10 million in damages. The interview will also discuss the role that social media played during the long and highly-publicized trial.

"Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me — look me in the eye and tell me — that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation," Heard said in a preview for the upcoming interview.  "You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."

According to TODAY, people overwhelmingly supported Depp throughout the trial. The jury was instructed to stay off social media, but Heard's legal team believes it still impacted the case. “There’s no way they couldn’t have been influenced by it, and it was horrible,” Heard’s attorney Elaine Charlson Bredehoft said in an earlier interview, referring to hashtags like #AmberHeardIsGuilty which had 900 million views on social media at the time. “It really, really was lopsided.”

Heard will also discuss her reaction to the public's opinion of her after the case. "I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors,” Heard said. “I don’t presume the average person should know these things. And so I don’t take it personally.” She continued, "I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."

The interview will air on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 14th & 15th) on TODAY and an hour-long special will air on Dateline on Friday, June 17th.

