Amber Heard Says She Doesn't Blame Johnny Depp Trial Jury In New Interview

Amber Heard is giving the public more details in the aftermath of the high-profile defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The actress recently sat down with Savannah Guthrie in an exclusive interview with NBC News. The conversation will mark her first TV interview appearance since the jury unanimously decided that Heard defamed Depp with her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post and awarded him over $10 million in damages. The interview will also discuss the role that social media played during the long and highly-publicized trial.

"Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me — look me in the eye and tell me — that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation," Heard said in a preview for the upcoming interview. "You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."