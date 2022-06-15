Harry Styles Gets Caught Up In Love Triangle In New 'My Policeman' Trailer

My Policeman will hit theaters in the US and UK on October 21st and will later be available on Prime Video all over the globe on November 4th. According to the book's synopsis: "A woman named Marion falls in love with a man named Tom. Years later, Tom strikes up a romance with a man named Patrick after they meet at a museum. With homophobia rampant during the time period, it's "safer" for Tom, a policeman, to marry Marion. So she and Patrick have to secretly share him, 'until one of them breaks and three lives are destroyed.'"

Before fans see Styles take on the role of a gay policeman, Styles' other 2022 film Don't Worry Darling will have already had its premiere in September. The Olivia Wilde-directed film will see the singer act alongside stars like Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and more. Harry Styles first hit the silver screen in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk in 2017.