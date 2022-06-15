Here's The Best BBQ Ribs In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

June 15, 2022

Barbecue Ribs
Photo: Getty Images

The finger-licking experience of eating ribs is something you'll find at just about every barbecue restaurant. Not all ribs are created the same though. Some pitmasters approach this cut of meat with different cooking techniques, flavors and spices, and mouth-watering glazes.

Cheapism found the best barbecue ribs in every state, including Colorado. The most delicious ribs in the Centennial State are served at...

GQue!

This is why the writers chose this restaurant:

"GQue founder Jason Ganahl has been around the best in barbecue for years, working for years both as a judge and competitor in barbecue competitions. His restaurant features the best in barbecue, featuring dishes that have won professional contents. It regularly ranks as one of the top barbecue and rib spots in both the state and country. Meats here are hickory smoked, with just the right amount of seasoning. They're tender and decadent all on their own, no sauce required, but tend to sell out by the afternoon so you'll want to get here early. Enjoy them with smokey, pit-smoked beans and fresh apple coleslaw."

GQue has multiple locations across Colorado. You can check out the full list HERE.

Click HERE to check out more awesome barbecue restaurants serving up tasty ribs.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.