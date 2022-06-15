Here's When Tennessee's First Buc-ee's Will Open

The first Buc-ee's in Tennessee is set to open later this month, a year after first breaking ground.

Located at 2045 Genesis Road in Crossville, the 53,400-square-foot travel center will open to the public at 6 a.m. Monday, June 27. A ribbon cutting ceremony officially announcing the opening will follow at 11 a.m., per News Channel 5.

Buc-ee's is a popular large Texas-based convenience store and travel center that is known for its signature products, Texas-style barbecue, Beaver nuggets, award-winning restrooms and more as well as the 120 fueling pumps that allow for plenty of opportunities to fill up on gas on your journey.

"Crossville is in the heart of such a beautiful community, located just halfway between Nashville and Knoxville," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "Whether folks are headed to Music City, the Great Smoky Mountains, or beyond, Buc-ee's Crossville will now provide a delicious, safe, and fun place to stop. There's never been a better time to be in Tennessee."

In addition to the Crossville location, a second Buc-ee's is expected to open next year in Sevierville, giving visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains another chance to enjoy the offerings at what will be the world's largest convenience store at 74,000 square feet.