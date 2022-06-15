How To Celebrate Juneteenth In Columbus

One June 19, 1865, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to share the news that the Civil War was over and the enslaved were now free. Thus began the first Juneteenth festival in the nation. “A range of activities were provided to entertain the masses, many of which continue in tradition today,” according to the holiday's website. “Rodeos, fishing, barbecuing and baseball are just a few of the typical Juneteenth activities you may witness today. ”

Last year, over 150 years later, President Joe Biden signed an act that officially established Juneteenth as a federal holiday. If you're looking to celebrate Juneteenth in Columbus, we've got you covered. There are a variety of different events being hosted around the city, including the Juneteenth Ohio Festival on Saturday (June 18) and Sunday (June 19). Here's what the Columbus Dispatch had to say about the event:

The two-day Juneteenth Ohio Festival, located at Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St., runs from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and has events ranging from a classic car show to a job fair to live music. There's also a talent show and children's activities. Admission is free until 3 p.m. both days. Admission is $10 online, $15 at the gate, and $5 for children.

For more information, check out this website.