How To Celebrate Juneteenth In Minneapolis

One June 19, 1865, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to share the news that the Civil War was over and the enslaved were now free. Thus began the first Juneteenth festival in the nation. “A range of activities were provided to entertain the masses, many of which continue in tradition today,” according to the holiday's website. “Rodeos, fishing, barbecuing and baseball are just a few of the typical Juneteenth activities you may witness today. ”

Last year, over 150 years later, President Joe Biden signed an act that officially established Juneteenth as a federal holiday. If you're looking to celebrate Juneteenth in Minneapolis, we've got you covered. There are a variety of different events being hosted around the city, including the Minneapolis Juneteenth Celebration being hosted all week. Here's what Kare 11 had to say about it:

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and Juneteenth Community Board are hosting a variety of events and activities throughout the week, including "story strolls," a Juneteenth parade and festival with food trucks, performers, vendors and more.

For more information, including a full list of events for the Minneapolis Juneteenth Celebration, head to this website.