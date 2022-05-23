See Where Minneapolis Ranks Among Best Places To Live In America

U.S. News analyzed the 150 most populated metro areas in the United States to determine the best places to live in 2022-2023. According to U.S. News, “to make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.” To learn more about how they rank the best places to live, go here.

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, took the 27th spot, falling below Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and above Lincoln, Nebraska. Here's what they had to say about the ranking:

Minneapolis and St. Paul have big-city amenities like museums and sports stadiums and an approachable Midwestern feel. Separated by the Mississippi River, the Twin Cities are considered one metropolitan area but include two unique cities, featuring downtown cosmopolitan cores surrounded by distinctive neighborhoods and suburban communities.

The Twin Cities were also ranked #131 in Best Places to Retire. The overall best place to live in the United States was determined to be Huntsville, Alabama.

Check out the full ranking of best places to live in the U.S. here