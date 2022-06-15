Iconic Movie On VHS Tape Sells For Whopping Amount At Texas Auction

How much would you pay for a VHS tape?

A collector from New York spent a whopping amount on an iconic film at the first-ever VHS-only auction last week in Dallas, according to Nexstar. He paid $75,000 for a sealed, near mint-condition VHS tape of Back to the Future (1986) that belonged to Tom Wilson, who played Biff Tannen in the blockbuster film. That's the highest price a sealed, graded VHS tape has ever been sold for at auction, according to Heritage Auctions.

Wilson also auctioned off Back to the Future II and Back to the Future III, which sold for $16,250 and $13,750 respectively. Both tapes had signed notes from Tom Pollock, a late MCA executive VP and Universal Pictures chairman. Wilson also wrote notes with each of his tapes and has offered to sign them for their respective winners.

"This is the first box set sent out from the studio of the Back to the Future trilogy. The urge to open this, to open the shrink wrap, to me, was nearly unbearable, because not only does it include Back to the Future I and II and – mint – but also the documentary Secrets of the Back to the Future Trilogy," Wilson said.

Here's a look at how much some of these blockbuster VHS tapes sold for at the auction:

The Goonies (near-mint Beta copy), $13,750

The Goonies (near-mint-plus copy), $50,000

Jaws, $32,500

Ghostbusters, $23,750

First Blood, $22,500

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, $12,500

Top Gun, $17,500

You can take a look at the record-breaking Back To The Future VHS tape, along with some of the others that sold in the auction below: