Lawyer Urges Suge Knight To Pay $81 Million To Family Of Murder Victim

“Dying on the concrete floor alone at Tam’s Burgers was not a natural death. He was taken from these three women,” Behringer said. “Nobody’s comfortable talking about money, but that’s what we have to do.”



Behringer asserted that Carter’s wife, Lillian Carter, and his two daughters, Nekaya and Crystal, deserves one million dollars each for the 27 years the victim would've most likely lived if Knight hadn't ran him over with his truck. All three women sat in the front row of the courtroom during the trial.



Knight was at Tam's Burger's in 2015 for a seemingly friendly meeting near the set of N.W.A.'s biopic Straight Outta Compton to clear the air about an alleged murder-for-hire plot by Dr. Dre. During his testimony on June 8, Knight claimed that he “feared for [his] life" after he allegedly saw Cle “Bone” Sloan, who was working as security for the set, point a gun at him after Sloan fought Knight while he was in the driver's side of his truck. Knight reversed out of the parking lot, shifted the truck into drive, and sped through the lot. That's when he hit Sloan and killed Carter.



Knight was initially charged with murder but but he took a plea deal that had him plead no contest to voluntary manslaughter. He's currently serving 28 years in prison. Since the closing arguments in the civil trial have wrapped up, the jury will deliberate until a verdict is reached.