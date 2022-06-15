Lawyer Urges Suge Knight To Pay $81 Million To Family Of Murder Victim
By Tony M. Centeno
June 15, 2022
Suge Knight is still facing the turmoil of his wrongful death case after he was convicted of voluntary manslaughter. A lawyer for the victim's family has finally named a price the Death Row Records founder should pay as retribution for reportedly killing a man seven years ago.
According to a report Rolling Stone published on Tuesday, June 14, attorney Lance Behringer said that Knight should pay $81 million to the family of Terry Carter. Carter lost his life when Knight reportedly ran him over with his Ford Raptor while in the parking lot of Tam's Burgers back in 2015. The hefty price tag was included in Behringer's closing argument during a wrongful death civil trial that had lasted for a month.
“Dying on the concrete floor alone at Tam’s Burgers was not a natural death. He was taken from these three women,” Behringer said. “Nobody’s comfortable talking about money, but that’s what we have to do.”
Behringer asserted that Carter’s wife, Lillian Carter, and his two daughters, Nekaya and Crystal, deserves one million dollars each for the 27 years the victim would've most likely lived if Knight hadn't ran him over with his truck. All three women sat in the front row of the courtroom during the trial.
Knight was at Tam's Burger's in 2015 for a seemingly friendly meeting near the set of N.W.A.'s biopic Straight Outta Compton to clear the air about an alleged murder-for-hire plot by Dr. Dre. During his testimony on June 8, Knight claimed that he “feared for [his] life" after he allegedly saw Cle “Bone” Sloan, who was working as security for the set, point a gun at him after Sloan fought Knight while he was in the driver's side of his truck. Knight reversed out of the parking lot, shifted the truck into drive, and sped through the lot. That's when he hit Sloan and killed Carter.
Knight was initially charged with murder but but he took a plea deal that had him plead no contest to voluntary manslaughter. He's currently serving 28 years in prison. Since the closing arguments in the civil trial have wrapped up, the jury will deliberate until a verdict is reached.