Lil Wayne Barred From Entering The U.K. Ahead Of Festival Performance

"We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling," the festival's organizers said in the statement. "We have received very minimal notice, and the timing of the decision is of course upsetting for all involved – including Lil Wayne’s fans, as well as the festival team."



Wayne's cancelled performance would've been the rapper's first performance in the country in 14 years. He had initially planned a slew of shows in the country back in 2011 but was forced to cancel it after authorities at the U.K. border denied his visa application.



“Any individual who has been sentenced to a custodial sentence of 12 months or more must have their application refused," a rep for the Home Office told Rolling Stone.



The Home Office most likely based their decision on Wayne's previous 12-month prison sentence he received following his arrest in July 2007 for weapons charges. After he received his sentence, Wayne served eight months behind bars before he was released on good behavior.



Unfortunately, this is just the latest Lil Wayne performance to be cancelled within the past few weeks. Back in May, Wayne was forced to cancel his scheduled appearance at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis due "mechanical problems with the jet." Then, last week, Weezy was announced as the replacement for Migos at Governors Ball in New York City after the trio pulled out just days before their scheduled set. He ended up pulling out himself due to a "flight disruption."

