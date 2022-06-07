Migos Pull Out Of Governors Ball Amid Breakup Rumors

By Tony M. Centeno

June 7, 2022

Migos
Photo: Getty Images

Fans have been wondering about the status of the Migos for weeks. Although the rumors of their split had died down recently, Migos' latest move has fans buzzing about the group's future once again.

On Tuesday, June 7, Governors Ball announced that Quavo, Takeoff and Offset had officially pulled out of their set just days before the festival is set to open its doors. In a tweet sent from the festival's official Twitter account, Gov Ball confirmed that the trio will not be performing on Friday night.

"Due to circumstances out of our control Migos are no longer performing at Gov Ball. Updated lineup coming soon," the statement said.

Migos has left fans in the dark about the fate of the group since Quavo and Takeoff, aka Unc and Phew, released their own single "Hotel Lobby" without Offset. In the days leading up to the song's release, Offset and his wife Cardi B reportedly unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on social media. Neither Offset nor Cardi have commented on the situation yet. However, when Quavo was given the opportunity to clear up the rumors, he declined to say anything about it.

"Uhh... nah," Quavo replied when he was asked if he wanted to say anything about the rumors.

Neither rapper has yet to address their decision to drop out of Gov Ball. Since they're no longer performing at the festival, Gov Ball followed up about five minutes after their announcement to reveal the trio's replacement, Lil Wayne. The festival goes down starting this Friday, June 10 until Sunday, June 12.

