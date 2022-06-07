Migos Pull Out Of Governors Ball Amid Breakup Rumors

Migos has left fans in the dark about the fate of the group since Quavo and Takeoff, aka Unc and Phew, released their own single "Hotel Lobby" without Offset. In the days leading up to the song's release, Offset and his wife Cardi B reportedly unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on social media. Neither Offset nor Cardi have commented on the situation yet. However, when Quavo was given the opportunity to clear up the rumors, he declined to say anything about it.



"Uhh... nah," Quavo replied when he was asked if he wanted to say anything about the rumors.



Neither rapper has yet to address their decision to drop out of Gov Ball. Since they're no longer performing at the festival, Gov Ball followed up about five minutes after their announcement to reveal the trio's replacement, Lil Wayne. The festival goes down starting this Friday, June 10 until Sunday, June 12.