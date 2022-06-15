Minkah Fitzpatrick Agrees To Record-Setting Deal With Steelers
By Jason Hall
June 15, 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a record-setting extension with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Fitzpatrick and the Steelers reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension, which includes $36 million guaranteed at signing and a $18.4 million annual salary, which was "negotiated and confirmed by" WME Sports.
The reported deal will make Fitzpatrick, a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection, both in 2019 and 2020, the highest-paid safety in NFL history.
Fitzpatrick -- along with multiple draft picks -- was acquired by the Steelers in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Pittsburgh's 2020 first-round pick -- eventually used on Austin Jackson -- a 2020 fifth-round pick and multiple 2021 sixth-round picks in 2019. The former University of Alabama standout recorded a career best five interceptions during his first season with the Steelers, earning the first of two consecutive All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections.
Fitzpatrick was selected by the Dolphins at No. 11 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft following a decorated collegiate career that included two College Football Playoff national championships (2015 and 2017) and two consensus All-American selections (2016 and 2017), as well as having won the Chuck Bednarik and Jim Thorpe awards (2017).
Fitzpatrick enters his fifth NFL season with 352 tackles, 13 interceptions, 36 pass deflections, four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns.