Minkah Fitzpatrick Agrees To Record-Setting Deal With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a record-setting extension with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Fitzpatrick and the Steelers reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension, which includes $36 million guaranteed at signing and a $18.4 million annual salary, which was "negotiated and confirmed by" WME Sports.

The reported deal will make Fitzpatrick, a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection, both in 2019 and 2020, the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

Fitzpatrick -- along with multiple draft picks -- was acquired by the Steelers in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Pittsburgh's 2020 first-round pick -- eventually used on Austin Jackson -- a 2020 fifth-round pick and multiple 2021 sixth-round picks in 2019. The former University of Alabama standout recorded a career best five interceptions during his first season with the Steelers, earning the first of two consecutive All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections.