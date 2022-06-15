Muddy Florida Man Tackled After Carjacking Street Sweeper

When it comes to law enforcement, sometimes the job gets dirty. A Florida deputy ended up in a muddy ditch after taking down a man suspected of stealing a street sweeper, according to First Coast News.

On Monday (June 13) around 4:15 a.m., the Flagler County Sheriff's Office got word that Daytona Beach Police were looking for an armed subject driving a pickup truck stolen during a carjacking. Officials say the vehicle was being used as a street sweeper. Deputies later spotted the truck and the driver, who was later identified as 18-year-old Sterling Orlando Davis-Jones.

Authorities say Davis-Jones ditched the street sweeper and started fleeing on foot with what appeared to be a firearm in his hand. Deputies lost sight of him and deployed K9 teams and Volusia Sheriff's AirOne to keep tracking the suspect. FCSO Communications Center also notified the community about Davis-Jones' physical description.

Around 7:30 a.m., a resident contacted a deputy about someone matching the suspect's description in his backyard.

"The subject continued on foot but was ultimately apprehended when FCSO’s Deputy Clay tackled him to the ground, both landing in a mud-filled ditch," according to the sheriff's office. "Deputy Clay sustained minor injuries during the apprehension and was treated and released from AdventHealth-Palm Coast... he is expected to make a full recovery."

Davis-Jones was charged with two counts of resisting an officer without violence, providing a false name to law enforcement, violation of probation, and felony trespass on a construction site in Flagler County. Daytona Beach Police will continue the investigation.