This Is The Best Aquarium In Minnesota

Despite the fact the ocean covers more than 70 percent of the earth's surface, it's pretty much a mystery. According to the National Geographic Society, more than 80 percent of the ocean has never been mapped, explored — or even seen by humans. In fact, we have better maps of the surface of Mars and the moon than we do the bottom of the ocean, according to Gene Feldman (via NASA).

But there are still ways for people to catch a glimpse into the world under the sea, even if you don't live by an ocean. Just take a trip to your local aquarium. Or, better yet, take a trip to the best aquarium in your state.The Witty Fish compiled a list of the best aquarium's in every state. They named SEA LIFE at the Mall of America as the best aquarium in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

What makes a trip to the Mall of America more complete than a stop at the Sea Life Aquarium? This aquarium is most well known for its 300-foot long tunnel exhibit. This exhibit has notable specimens such as sea turtles, sharks, and sawfish. While the tunnel exhibit is the main attraction there are others such as the 2 story rain forest exhibit. Here you will find cockroaches, piranha, poison dart frogs, crocodiles, and more!

SEA LIFE at the Mall of America is located at the East entrance of 120 East Broadway on level one in Bloomington, Minnesota.