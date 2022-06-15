Selena Gomez Shares Trailer For 'Only Murders' Season 2: 'I’m So Excited'

Selena Gomez has added to the hype for Only Murder In The Building Season 2 by sharing the trailer to her social media accounts.

"I’m so excited for y’all to see Season 2-coming so soon!" she wrote in the caption. The series premiered on Hulu in August 2021 with its latest episode airing last October. The show follows three strangers (Mabel Mora, Oliver Putnam, and Charles-Haden Savage) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. The Screen Actors Guild nominated the series for the category Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Fans got a glimpse at Cara Delevingne's character in the trailer, who is set to play Gomez's love interest this season. According to Vanity Fair the character, named Alice, is someone who will "open [her] world." She will be an art gallery owner Mabel meets who helps her "get in touch with a side of herself she's been somewhat neglecting since the show began." John Hoffman, co-creator and showrunner of the murder-mystery series, said "It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable. It's a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, 'Oh, someone's opening someone's world.'"

Only Murder In The Building Season 2 will premiere on June 28. Watch the trailer below.