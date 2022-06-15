Texas Woman Spits On Corpse In Casket At Funeral Home

A Texas woman is facing felony charges after spitting on a casket at a local funeral home.

Laurie Lynn Hinds, 51, of Quitman, Texas, walked into a funeral home in Tyler on November 29 and spit on a corpse in the casket, according to KLTV. A warrant for her arrest was obtained by Tyler police on January 4 and she was arrested on June 5. The next day, she posted a $2,500 bond.

A witness on the scene said Hinds had animosity to the family of the person in the casket, KLTV reported.

Hinds was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.