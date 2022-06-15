This California Restaurant Serves The Best Steak

Flank, skirt, ribeye, strip, or filet mignon; you name it, this popular steakhouse serves it. A steakhouse can be the answer to a fun night out with friends, a date night, or a family dinner, however; there is no reason needed to enjoy a hearty steak. There are many steakhouses sprinkled throughout the state, but only one can be the best.

According to a list compiled by Eat This, Not That, the best steakhouse in all of California is chi Spacca located in Los Angeles. These hearty steaks are anything but humble. The porterhouse steak, one of chi Spacca's most popular dishes, weighs a whopping 50 ounces and is dry-aged to perfection. This is an Italian steakhouse offering a variety of Italian-style sides. They are known for carefully crafting flavor contained in each cut as well as the variety of steak that is offered.

Here is what Eat This, Not That had to say about the best place to order steak in California:

"Would you like to try a 50-ounce, dry-aged prime porterhouse steak? Look no further than chi SPACCA, a self-professed Italian steakhouse on steroids. By the way, the name is translated into English as "he who cleaves." Enough said."

