This Is The Best Beachfront Hotel In California

A one-of-a-kind ocean view is not the only upscale amenity that this unique property provides. The best beachfront hotel in California is also one of the best beachfront hotels in America.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best beachfront hotel in California is Shutters on the Beach located in Santa Monica. Shutters on the Beach is a luxury hotel with amenities to please everyone. It is a quick trip to the Santa Monica Pier, and each room is complete with its own cocktail bar.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best beachfront hotel in California:

"A top beachfront hotel in California, Shutters on the Beach offers upscale amenities and a prime location along the sands of Santa Monica. The architecture is inspired by the country’s popular resorts and cottages along the coast back in the 1920s and 1930s, opening onto the beach promenade with its restaurants, bars, and shops. The Santa Monica Pier and amusement park are just a short walk away and guests can look forward to awe-inspiring ocean views, yoga on the beach, a spa with a steam room, a fitness center, and a pool with cabanas and loungers. Rooms include cocktail minibars, 42-inch flat-screen TVs, DVD players, free Wi-Fi, and even a flat-screen TV in the bathroom."

