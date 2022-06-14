This Is The Most Romantic Destination In California

Every night is a good night for a date night. If you want nothing more than to make memories with your plus one, look no further than the most romantic place to be in the entire state. This location is rated the most romantic due to its beautiful atmosphere and intimate surroundings. Before planning your next date night or weekend getaway, consider this popular romantic destination.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the most romantic destination in all of California is the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens located in the small vintage village of Mendocino, California. This destination provides beautiful, quiet views of gardens with an ocean backdrop.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the most romantic place to be in California:

"Just north of the Victorian village of Mendocino, a honeymoon-worthy place of its own is Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens, which is spread over 47 oceanfront with coastal bluffs, pine forests, canyons, wetlands, and a wide variety of plant and floral collections. Stroll the winding path through colorful flowers on your way to the dramatic cliff where a park bench overlooks the Pacific. It’s so romantic that some choose to tie the knot right here at the edge."

