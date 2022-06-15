This Is The Best Steakhouse in Ohio

Flank, skirt, ribeye, strip, or filet mignon; you name it, this popular steakhouse serves it. A steakhouse can be the answer to a fun night out with friends, a date night, or a family dinner, however; there is no reason needed to enjoy a hearty steak. There are many steakhouses sprinkled throughout the state, but only one can be the best.

According to a list compiled by Eat This, Not That, the best steakhouse in all of Ohio is Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse located in Cincinnati. There are multiple Jeff Ruby's locations throughout the state, but none compare to this Cincinnati staple. This restaurant is known around the country for serving up the most classic cuts imaginable. In addition to their steak meals, they also serve an assortment of seafood. Sometimes Jeff Ruby's chefs get creative and top the steak with unique seafood-flavored sauce.

Here is what Eat This, Not That had to say about the best place to order steak in Ohio:

"A great place for a special occasion dinner, Jeff Ruby's prepares classic dishes, innovative steak combinations, and fresh seafood. Their menu lists Steak Burrow, a blackened New York strip with creole crawfish sauce and a bone-in fillet that you can top with sweet onion bacon jam."

