This Is The Fastest Growing City In Colorado

Changing work environments and a bustling housing market are causing some American cities to experience rapid growth. Stacker wanted to get an idea about which cities are seeing the most growth in Colorado:

"Population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4%—the lowest rate since the 1930s. Declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants are all contributing to historically slow growth rates. But depending on where you are in the country, it might not always feel that way.

Analysts used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to determine their rankings, which are based on the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020. According to their findings, this is the fastest-growing city in the Centennial State:

Denver!

Here are some statistics researchers provided about the Mile High City:

2010 to 2020 population change: +137,435 (#10 among all cities nationwide)

2010 to 2020 percent population change: 23.8% (#123 among cities in Colorado, #4,814 among all cities nationwide)

2020 population: 715,522 (#1 largest city in Colorado, #19 largest city nationwide

These are the fastest-growing cities in Colorado, according to Stacker:

Denver Colorado Springs Aurora Fort Collins Thornton Castle Rock Broomfield Commerce City Arvada Greeley Parker Windsor Longmont Lakewood Erie Loveland Westminster Boulder Grand Junction Brighton

Click HERE to check out the full report.