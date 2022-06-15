This Is The Fastest Growing City In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate

June 15, 2022

Finding the perfect city to call home is one of the biggest decisions you can make. From proximity to music and entertainment venues to the best schools to diversity in restaurants, each city has a certain factor that makes its stand apart from the rest.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Stacker compiled a list of the fast-growing cities in South Carolina, ranging from small towns in the western region of the state to popular cities along the Atlantic Coast and everywhere in between.

So which South Carolina town is the fast-growing city in the state?

Charleston

Charleston is not only the most populated city in South Carolina, but it is also the city with the fastest growth over the last decade compared to other towns across the state. According to the report, the population of Charleston has increased by 33,880 from 2010 to 2020. As of 2020, the city has a population of 150,337, making it the largest city in South Carolina and the 183rd largest city in the country.

These are the fastest growing cities in South Carolina, according to the report:

  1. Charleston
  2. Mount Pleasant
  3. North Charleston
  4. Bluffton
  5. Fort Mill
  6. Greenville
  7. Greer
  8. Rock Hill
  9. Goose Creek
  10. Summerville
  11. Columbia
  12. Myrtle Beach
  13. Conway
  14. Lexington
  15. Tega Cay
  16. Simpsonville
  17. Moncks Corner
  18. North Myrtle Beach
  19. Lake Wylie
  20. Socastee

Check out the full report here to see South Carolina's fastest-growing cities.

