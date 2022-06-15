Where To Find Free Ohio Swimming Pools

As temperatures in Ohio climb into the 90s with real-feel surpassing 100 degrees, Gov. Mike DeWine's office has released a list of indoor and outdoor pools that are free for families to visit, according to WKYC News.

“Indoor and outdoor pools at several Ohio state park lodges and campgrounds will waive daily pool fees,” DeWine's office wrote in a press release. Fees will be waived on both Wednesday (June 15) and Thursday (June 16) this week. The locations include:

Outdoor Pool at Deer Creek Lodge and Conference Center

Outdoor Pool at Hueston Woods Lodge and Conference Center

Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center

Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Punderson Manor Lodge and Conference Center

Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center

Campground Pool at Indian Lake State Park

Campground Pool at Grand Lake St. Marys State Park

In addition, there are six swimming options for Northeast Ohioans, each with lifeguards. Those participating locations include:

Edgewater Beach

Wallace Lake

Villa Angela in the Euclid Creek Reservation

Huntington Beach

Hinckley Lake Spillway

Ledge Pool

“Ohio state park nature centers are another cool place to spend a day,” DeWine’s office added. “Nature centers are great places for people to learn about the natural world, see Ohio wildlife up close and connect with our park naturalists. There are more than 30 state park nature centers located throughout Ohio.”