Where To Find Free Ohio Swimming Pools

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 15, 2022

Portrait of smiling girl with pool noodle under water in swimming pool
Photo: Getty Images

As temperatures in Ohio climb into the 90s with real-feel surpassing 100 degrees, Gov. Mike DeWine's office has released a list of indoor and outdoor pools that are free for families to visit, according to WKYC News.

“Indoor and outdoor pools at several Ohio state park lodges and campgrounds will waive daily pool fees,” DeWine's office wrote in a press release. Fees will be waived on both Wednesday (June 15) and Thursday (June 16) this week. The locations include:

  • Outdoor Pool at Deer Creek Lodge and Conference Center
  • Outdoor Pool at Hueston Woods Lodge and Conference Center
  • Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center
  • Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Punderson Manor Lodge and Conference Center
  • Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center
  • Campground Pool at Indian Lake State Park
  • Campground Pool at Grand Lake St. Marys State Park

In addition, there are six swimming options for Northeast Ohioans, each with lifeguards. Those participating locations include:

  • Edgewater Beach
  • Wallace Lake
  • Villa Angela in the Euclid Creek Reservation
  • Huntington Beach
  • Hinckley Lake Spillway
  • Ledge Pool

“Ohio state park nature centers are another cool place to spend a day,” DeWine’s office added. “Nature centers are great places for people to learn about the natural world, see Ohio wildlife up close and connect with our park naturalists. There are more than 30 state park nature centers located throughout Ohio.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.