Where To Find Free Ohio Swimming Pools
By Taylor Linzinmeir
June 15, 2022
As temperatures in Ohio climb into the 90s with real-feel surpassing 100 degrees, Gov. Mike DeWine's office has released a list of indoor and outdoor pools that are free for families to visit, according to WKYC News.
“Indoor and outdoor pools at several Ohio state park lodges and campgrounds will waive daily pool fees,” DeWine's office wrote in a press release. Fees will be waived on both Wednesday (June 15) and Thursday (June 16) this week. The locations include:
- Outdoor Pool at Deer Creek Lodge and Conference Center
- Outdoor Pool at Hueston Woods Lodge and Conference Center
- Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center
- Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Punderson Manor Lodge and Conference Center
- Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center
- Campground Pool at Indian Lake State Park
- Campground Pool at Grand Lake St. Marys State Park
In addition, there are six swimming options for Northeast Ohioans, each with lifeguards. Those participating locations include:
- Edgewater Beach
- Wallace Lake
- Villa Angela in the Euclid Creek Reservation
- Huntington Beach
- Hinckley Lake Spillway
- Ledge Pool
“Ohio state park nature centers are another cool place to spend a day,” DeWine’s office added. “Nature centers are great places for people to learn about the natural world, see Ohio wildlife up close and connect with our park naturalists. There are more than 30 state park nature centers located throughout Ohio.”