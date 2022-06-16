2 South Carolina Cities Among The Coolest Small Cities In America

Small town life no longer has to mean fewer restaurants, bars and diverse activities compared to their larger counterparts. Plenty of small cities now offer the best of both worlds, creating a happy medium of culture and entertainment with quaint, quiet recesses.

Thrillist released a list of 16 of the coolest small cities in America, and two in the Palmetto State made the cut. So which South Carolina towns are among the best small cities in the country?

Myrtle Beach and Greenville

With a population of around 34,000, Myrtle Beach was recognized for its big plans for small-town life. With "Vegas-style shows" to keep you entertained to plenty of incredible fun outdoor activities and even one of the tallest Ferris wheels in the country, there is plenty to do at this coastal haven.

Here's what Thrillist had to say:

"Today the coastal playground attracts thousands of visitors, thanks to its blend of flashy attractions, diverse bars and restaurants, pro golf courses, jaw-dropping natural areas, and, of course 60 full miles of shoreline bliss.

Around twice the size of Myrtle Beach, the "shining star" that is Greenville has a fast-growing arts scene that draws in creative and unique festivals like Artisphere, Euphoria and Fall for Greenville. The town even earned a shoutout last year from Condé Nast Traveler for being one of the best small cities in the U.S.

According to Thrillist:

"You might assume South Carolina's best small city would be found along the coast, but head inland and you'll find the true shining star. ...the city of Greenville quietly boasts an active arts community, burgeoning culinary scene, and easy access to some downright spectacular natural beauty."

Check out the full list here to see the best small towns in America.