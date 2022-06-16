Ariana Grande Celebrates Her Brother Frankie's Sobriety With Sweet Message

Ariana Grande showed her support for her brother Frankie Grande's sobriety with a sweet message on Instagram Thursday (June 16.)

Frankie celebrated his fifth year of sobriety in a vulnerable post earlier today. Ariana reposted it on her stories and wrote, "words do not suffice so inexplicably proud of you @frankiejgrande happy 5th." Read a part of Frankie's post below:

Today is such an important day for me...it marks FIVE years of sobriety! There was a long period of my life when I never thought I'd be where I am today. It felt like I was falling down a bottomless pit with no way to stop, no matter what I tried. But with the help of my incredibly loving family and friends, I came to an inflection point and realized that there was a better way to live this beautiful life. So on June 16th, 2017, I made the choice I needed to make. And I’m SOOOOOOOOO much happier for having done it, it truly changed my life.

The Grande siblings are always cheering each other on. Earlier this year, Frankie penned a tribute to his "superstar" sister and "partner in crime" for Women's History Month. The "thank u, next" singer also recently celebrated her brother's wedding to actor Hale Leon.

See Ariana's supportive message below.