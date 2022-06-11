Is Beyoncé Back? A New Clue Suggests New Music Is Coming Soon

By Dani Medina

June 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If there's one thing in life that's certain, it's the fact that you can't sneak anything past Beyoncé fans.

The Bey Hive is speculating that the "Halo" singer might be dropping new music soon. On Beyoncé's website, a placeholder image for her seventh studio album and "B7" pops up if you search for today's date (June 11). Click on it, and it'll say, "This page is not a thing. Try again." It's unclear whether this confirms things or not but... Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, liked a photo on Instagram about it, according to Pop Crave.

Earlier this week, Beyoncé changed the profile picture on her social media accounts to a gray placeholder image — which not only caused an avalanche of excitement, but also hundreds of Bey fans following suit. So if you see a bunch of grayed out profile pictures on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, you know why!

It seems as if this behavior is Beyoncé's signal. In 2016, the "Partition" singer had some mysterious social media activity goin' on, and two days later she released "Formation" and announced a tour, according to The Tab. "Be scared. It looks like we’re in for a wild weekend," the news outlet said.

Should the rumors be true, this would mark the singer's seventh studio album — her latest since the release of Lemonade in 2016. While she hasn't release anything of her own in six years, Bey has appeared on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" remix and the Lion King soundtrack.

Beyoncé
