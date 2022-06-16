Common Honored By Robert De Niro For His Social Justice Efforts

By Tony M. Centeno

June 16, 2022

Common & Robert de Niro
Photo: Getty Images

Common has spent the majority of his music career doubling as an activist for numerous causes including social justice. Now the veteran MC and esteemed actor is getting the recognition he deserves.

On Wednesday, June 15, the Chicago native received the Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award from the Tribeca Film Festival. The co-founder of the festival Robert De Niro presented Common with the award himself during a special ceremony. The Grammy award-winning rapper is the second recipient of the award after former Georgia House Representative Stacey Abrams received the inaugural last year. Common took to Instagram to give thanks to De Niro and Tribeca.

“Tonight I received the Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award and was presented to me by one of the greatest of all time: Robert De Niro. Thank you, @tribeca for all the love," he wrote in his caption.

Common has always been an advocate for mental health and voting, but his work in social justice ramped up after he starred in the 2014 film Selma. In 2017, The Academy award-winner, who claimed the Oscar for "Best Song" thanks to "Glory" featuring John Legend in 2015, launched his non-profit Imagine Justice after he put on a free community concert that bared the same name. His organization uses the power of art to advocate for communities around the U.S.

The Emmy award-winner also founded the Common Ground Foundation, which helps transform high school students from underserved communities into leaders with educational programs based in his hometown "that focus on character development, healthy living, financial literacy, social impact, technology, and leadership."

“As an artist, Common continues to entertain us, and as an activist, he continues to lead in so many areas,” De Niro said of the rapper. “Common — despite his modest name — has achieved great feats.”

That part. Congratulations to Common!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.