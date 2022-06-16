Common Honored By Robert De Niro For His Social Justice Efforts

“Tonight I received the Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award and was presented to me by one of the greatest of all time: Robert De Niro. Thank you, @tribeca for all the love," he wrote in his caption.

Common has always been an advocate for mental health and voting, but his work in social justice ramped up after he starred in the 2014 film Selma. In 2017, The Academy award-winner, who claimed the Oscar for "Best Song" thanks to "Glory" featuring John Legend in 2015, launched his non-profit Imagine Justice after he put on a free community concert that bared the same name. His organization uses the power of art to advocate for communities around the U.S.



The Emmy award-winner also founded the Common Ground Foundation, which helps transform high school students from underserved communities into leaders with educational programs based in his hometown "that focus on character development, healthy living, financial literacy, social impact, technology, and leadership."



“As an artist, Common continues to entertain us, and as an activist, he continues to lead in so many areas,” De Niro said of the rapper. “Common — despite his modest name — has achieved great feats.”



That part. Congratulations to Common!