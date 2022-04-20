Lil Baby Documentary Will Debut At Tribeca Film Festival
By Tony M. Centeno
April 20, 2022
Lil Baby is tending to the needs of all of his fans this year. After teasing plans for his next project and preparing fans for his Ed Sheeran collaboration, the Quality Control rapper aims to deliver his first documentary this summer.
On Tuesday, April 19, the Tribeca Film Festival announced its official line-up of movies that will premiere at the historic film festival. Among the multitude of films, Lil Baby's documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby will make its debut on June 11. According to the film's description, the documentary will follow Lil Baby's "transformational journey from local Atlanta hustler to becoming one of hip-hop’s biggest stars and pop culture's most important voices for change."
Lil Baby is expected to attend the premiere of the documentary and will also perform. The documentary is directed by Karam Gill while Baby plus QC's Pierre 'P' Thomas and Kevin 'Coach K' Lee serve as producers. The film will debut along with other key music-based films like The D.O.C's self-titled documentary, which will detail the N.W.A producer and Death Row Records co-founder's life from the height of his career in the 90s to his current struggles.
Baby's documentary comes shortly after the rapper released new music. Last week, Baby dropped off a pair of music videos for his new songs "Right On" and "In a Minute." The songs arrived as Baby decided to increase the promo for his upcoming album with a series of billboards that read "I'm coming." As of this report, Lil Baby has not confirmed when his album will drop. However, with his new documentary on the way, it's possible that we'll be receiving an update real soon.