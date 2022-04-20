Lil Baby Documentary Will Debut At Tribeca Film Festival

Lil Baby is expected to attend the premiere of the documentary and will also perform. The documentary is directed by Karam Gill while Baby plus QC's Pierre 'P' Thomas and Kevin 'Coach K' Lee serve as producers. The film will debut along with other key music-based films like The D.O.C's self-titled documentary, which will detail the N.W.A producer and Death Row Records co-founder's life from the height of his career in the 90s to his current struggles.



Baby's documentary comes shortly after the rapper released new music. Last week, Baby dropped off a pair of music videos for his new songs "Right On" and "In a Minute." The songs arrived as Baby decided to increase the promo for his upcoming album with a series of billboards that read "I'm coming." As of this report, Lil Baby has not confirmed when his album will drop. However, with his new documentary on the way, it's possible that we'll be receiving an update real soon.