Conan Gray Announces 2022 World Tour: See The Dates

Conan Gray is just a week away from dropping his sophomore album Superache. To add to the excitement, the singer took to Instagram on Thursday, June 16th, to announce he will be hitting the road in support of the album. The Superache Tour is a worldwide tour that will take the "Heather" singer from North America, to New Zealand, and Australia.

"with superache coming out in a week, i’m thrilled to announce i’ll be going on tour," he captioned the tour date poster. "cannot wait to sing this album with you." Fellow pop music up-and-comer Tate McRae showed her support for Conan by commenting, "Supastar."