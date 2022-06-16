Florida Man Rams Into Trooper's Car, Says He 'Wanted To Go To Jail'

A Florida man is accused of intentionally ramming into a state trooper's car because he "wanted to go to jail," NBC 6 reports.

The incident reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in Broward County. The trooper was working an off-duty detail at a construction zone, and his vehicle was parked on I-95 with its emergency lights on. That's when a white Subaru Outback ran through some cones and hit the trooper from behind, according to reporters.

The Subaru driver, who was identified as 25-year-old Tate Alexander, sat quietly for a couple minutes before randomly telling authorities he hit the trooper on purpose, officials say. He later told cops he wanted to go to jail because he "felt like he was already in jail," reported learned. Troopers asked him why he felt like that, and Alexander replies, "it’s a bunch of things."

Authorities say the driver showed no signs of impairment, and he denied using drugs or alcohol. Alexander was booked into Broward County Jail on no bond. He was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As for the injured trooper, NBC 6 says he was taken to the hospital for pain and soreness in his back and neck.