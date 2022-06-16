Here's The Best BBQ Ribs In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

June 16, 2022

Barbecue Ribs
Photo: Getty Images

The finger-licking experience of eating ribs is something you'll find at just about every barbecue restaurant. Not all ribs are created the same though. Some pitmasters approach this cut of meat with different cooking techniques, flavors and spices, and mouth-watering glazes.

Cheapism found the best barbecue ribs in every state, including Florida. The most delicious ribs in the Sunshine State are served at...

Woodpecker's Backyard BBQ!

This is why the writers chose this restaurant:

"This little local's stop slings out top-notch barbecue to long lines of locals every day, closing when the food runs out, which it often does thanks to ribs that are cooked with just the right amount of smoke and char to them. Low and slow Southern barbecue is the specialty here, with large, meaty ribs coated in a flavorful seasoning. The location is also known for its signature sauces using datil pepper, as well as a delicious side of baked beans featuring chunks of meat and desserts like blueberry cobbler."

If you want to try their yummy ribs, Woodpecker's Backyard BBQ is located at 4930 State Road 13 in Jacksonville. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Click HERE to check out more awesome barbecue restaurants serving up tasty ribs.

