Kirk Franklin Reflects On His Relationship With His Son

"We historically have tried to keep our journey with our son and his state a private family matter," Franklin explained. "I love my son and we've been here for many, many, many years and I've done everything that I could to try and help him for many, many many years. My son is a very talented, beautiful soul and the way that he was wired is not necessarily his fault. Some of us are born with very unique wiring and a lot of times in our community it is hard for us to acknowledge certain wiring. We want to think it's something else."



In March 2021, Kerrion Franklin fueled negative headlines about his father after he posted a portion of a heated phone call he had with his dad. During the call, the Gospel singer made threats against his son out of anger and hung up on him. After the audio went viral, Kirk Franklin issued a formal apology to his son and his fans in a lengthy video. A year later, Franklin described the state of his son's mind nowadays.



"My son recently was incarcerated so we knew and we've been watching it for years," Franklin told DJ Envy. "This is my boy. I know my son. I've known everything. Right now, I am proud of him because I think he is -- we are privately trying to address some of those things. And I have to realize, Envy, that he may never be able to understand the gravity of what he did. For me, I may have to live with that and put his well-being before what he did."



Franklin also spoke about his song with Lil Baby, new music with Mustard, his new series Kingdom Business on BET+ and so much more. Watch the entire interview up top.