New Orleans Saints Reveal Change To Uniform, Tease Upcoming Games
By Sarah Tate
June 16, 2022
The New Orleans Saints will have a slightly new look during some games of the upcoming 2022-2023 NFL season.
On Thursday (June 16), the team shared a look at the new black helmets players will wear during a game or games next season, teasing that the "game(s)" are to be announced. The sleek new helmets are mainly black with gold details of the players' numbers and a large Fleur-de-lis on either side. A pattern made of smaller Fleur-de-lis line the top of the helmet leading to the team's name displayed on the front.
"New Helmet Drop.... 🔥," the team posted on social media, adding a closer look at the details of the new black-and-gold helmets. "The Saints will wear a black helmet for a game(s) this season. The specific game(s) are yet to be confirmed 👀"
New Helmet Drop…. 🔥— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 16, 2022
The Saints will wear a black helmet for a game(s) this season.
The specific game(s) are yet to be confirmed 👀 pic.twitter.com/utN6Hid0NA
The Saints shared even more photos on their website of defensive end Cam Jordan modeling the full white uniform with the new helmet to let fans see the complete look ahead of the team's appearance on the field.
First Look 👀#Saints pic.twitter.com/QKMYdNru5Y— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 16, 2022
The new helmets aren't the only change the team will see in the upcoming season. Not only has their home field changed names, but they also will follow the lead of new head coach Dennis Allen, who replaced longtime coach Sean Payton.