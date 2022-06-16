New Orleans Saints Reveal Change To Uniform, Tease Upcoming Games

The New Orleans Saints will have a slightly new look during some games of the upcoming 2022-2023 NFL season.

On Thursday (June 16), the team shared a look at the new black helmets players will wear during a game or games next season, teasing that the "game(s)" are to be announced. The sleek new helmets are mainly black with gold details of the players' numbers and a large Fleur-de-lis on either side. A pattern made of smaller Fleur-de-lis line the top of the helmet leading to the team's name displayed on the front.

"New Helmet Drop.... 🔥," the team posted on social media, adding a closer look at the details of the new black-and-gold helmets. "The Saints will wear a black helmet for a game(s) this season. The specific game(s) are yet to be confirmed 👀"