This Is The Best Summer Fair in California

Summer is the perfect season for riding ferris wheels and merry go rounds; and who doesn't love fair fries? Wether you are in it for the cotton candy, games, or rides; there is something for people of all ages at a fair. There are multiple fairs taking place this Summer throughout California, but only one can be the best. This specific fair has the greatest food, activities, rides, and atmosphere in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the best Summer fair in all of California is the California State Fair. This spectacular fair is held every July in Sacramento and features waterslides, animal exhibits, and more. The whole fair is right beside the Redwood National Park.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the best Summer fair in California:

"The California State Fair in Sacramento has earned the nickname “Big Fun” because of its full-size water park, permanent monorail, live thoroughbred racing, motocross, and some pretty crazy-unusual animal exhibits, including kangaroos, Clydesdale horses, miniature horses, rabbits, and pigeons. But here’s what you won’t find at any other state fair: the California Counties Exhibit, where you can see the beauty of the Monterey Coast just a few feet from the Redwood Forest. "

