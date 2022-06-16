This Is The Best Summer Fair In Illinois

Summer is the perfect season for riding ferris wheels and merry go rounds; and who doesn't love fair fries? Wether you are in it for the cotton candy, games, or rides; there is something for people of all ages at a fair. There are multiple fairs taking place this Summer throughout Illinois, but only one can be the best. This specific fair has the greatest food, activities, rides, and atmosphere in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the best Summer fair in all of Illinois is the Illinois State Fair. The Illinois State Fair is held during August in Springfield and always features an iconic line up of performers. The fair dates back to the mid 1800's and serves some of the best fair food staples around!

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the best Summer fair in Illinois:

"If you’re looking for star-studded musical acts in your state fair experience, look no further than the Illinois State Fair, which took place in Springfield from August 9 through 20, 2018. In the past, the fair has featured performances by John Mellencamp, Brad Paisely, Jason Derulo, Alabama, and Blues Traveler. The Illinois State Fair has been celebrated almost every year since 1853 and in 1946 played a key role in the popularization of the corn dog."

For more information regarding the best fair in every state visit HERE.