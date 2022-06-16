This Is The Best Summer Fair in Ohio

Summer is the perfect season for riding ferris wheels and merry go rounds; and who doesn't love fair fries? Wether you are in it for the cotton candy, games, or rides; there is something for people of all ages at a fair. There are multiple fairs taking place this Summer throughout Ohio, but only one can be the best. This specific fair has the greatest food, activities, rides, and atmosphere in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the best Summer fair in all of Ohio is the Ohio River Sternwheel Festival. This festival is held during the second week of September in Marietta and features car shows, musical performances, and various historical showcases. Over 100,000 people attend the festival every year.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the best Summer fair in Ohio:

"If you’re looking to do something a bit more eclectic in Ohio, you can head over to the Ohio River Sternwheel Festival in Marietta, which celebrates the riverboat heritage for which Marietta is well-known. Sternwheel boats are engine-driven paddle boats with the paddle-wheel at the stern. The first Ohio River Sternwheel Festival took place the weekend after Labor Day in 1976. Over the years, this festival has grown tremendously, attracting an estimated 100,000 people to the Marietta area during the weekend for a weekend of family-oriented entertainment, including the coronation of “Little Miss and Little Mr. Sternwheel,” a “Rollin’ Oldies Car Show,” and a photography contest."

