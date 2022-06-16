This Is The Best Summer Fair In Wisconsin

Summer is the perfect season for riding ferris wheels and merry go rounds; and who doesn't love fair fries? Wether you are in it for the cotton candy, games, or rides; there is something for people of all ages at a fair. There are multiple fairs taking place this Summer throughout Wisconsin, but only one can be the best. This specific fair has the greatest food, activities, rides, and atmosphere in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the best Summer fair in all of Wisconsin is the Wisconsin State Fair. This fair is held during August in West Allis, and the most popular attraction is actually the food. The event is known for cream puffs, which comes as no surprise to natives of Dairyland USA.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the best Summer fair in Wisconsin:

"Another perennial favorite, the Wisconsin State Fair, held just outside Milwaukee in West Allis, is famous for its cream puffs. That’s right. Cream puffs. Not really what you imagine when you picture fair food. But if you think about it, it makes sense. Wisconsin is “America’s Dairyland.” Cream is the king of all dairy products, and without the “cream,” cream puffs would be nothing more than “puffs.” We’d say we betcha can’t eat just one, but they’re absolutely huge, so maybe you can."

