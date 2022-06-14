This Is The Most Romantic Destination In Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye

June 14, 2022

Spa setting
Photo: Getty Images

Every night is a good night for a date night. If you want nothing more than to make memories with your plus one, look no further than the most romantic place to be in the entire state. This location is rated the most romantic due to its beautiful atmosphere and intimate surroundings. Before planning your next date night or weekend getaway, consider this popular romantic destination.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the most romantic destination in all of Wisconsin is Aspira Spa. Aspira Spa is located inside of the Osthoff Resort at Elkhart Lake. The whole resort is very secluded and the spa is the perfect place to relax with a loved one. They even offer exclusive couples massage packages.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the most romantic place to be in Wisconsin:

"Located at one of the most romantic resorts in Wisconsin, the Aspira Spa at Osthoff Resort is tucked among cedar trees and spring-fed waters of crystal-clear Elkhart Lake. Luxurious treatments can be enjoyed together with the “Spa Together” package that includes a soothing 30-minute whirlpool bath followed by a custom 50-minute massage or facial. Afterward, cozy up in front of the fireplace in your private Spa Suite."

For a complete list of the most romantic destinations in each state visit HERE.

