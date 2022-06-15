This Is The Best Steakhouse In Wisconsin

Flank, skirt, ribeye, strip, or filet mignon; you name it, this popular steakhouse serves it. A steakhouse can be the answer to a fun night out with friends, a date night, or a family dinner, however; there is no reason needed to enjoy a hearty steak. There are many steakhouses sprinkled throughout the state, but only one can be the best.

According to a list compiled by Eat This, Not That, the best steakhouse in all of Wisconsin is Kaminski's Chop House located in Wisconsin Dells. Kaminski's is known for the detailed flavor that they pack into every juicy, seasoned steak. The restaurant sits in the perfect location for a beautiful view of the Wisconsin river to pair with a luxurious dining experience.

Here is what Eat This, Not That had to say about the best place to order steak in Wisconsin:

"Kaminski's serves mouthwatering steaks that they claim "have no equal." The restaurant pays attention to detail, controlling every aspect of the steak until it reaches the 1200-degree oven for searing. All this delicious food is served up with a view of the Wisconsin River and its rocky ledges."

For more information regarding the best steakhouse in each state visit HERE.