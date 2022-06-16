This Is The Best Swimming Hole In California

With Summer temperatures rising by the hour; a day trip to a beautiful swimming hole sounds like a pretty good idea. California provides plenty of opportunities for hikes with swimming holes along the route. Before embarking on an adventure to one of these destinations, make sure that you are allowed to swim there, and that it is a safe location.

According to a list compiled by California.com, the best swimming hole in the entire state is the Hidden Swimming Hole of Colby Canyon. There are multiple hidden swimming holes surrounding the canyon, but California.com mentioned that you should try and find the one where the Colby Canyon and the Daisy Canyon meet.

Here is what California.com had to say about the best swimming hole in the whole state:

"If you’re looking to escape the crowds and the heat, the swimming holes in Colby Canyon are the perfect destinations for you. The “hidden” label of this spot is not to be taken lightly. You’ll likely realize this as you attempt to traverse the rugged paths leading to the holes. We’re warning you beforehand—wear the right shoes. If you do have a bit of hiking experience and are ready to tackle challenging trails, you’ll find fabulous swimming holes right around the section where Colby and Daisy Canyons meet."

For more information on the best swimming holes in the state visit HERE.