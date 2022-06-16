This Is The Best Swimming Hole In Ohio

With Summer temperatures rising by the hour; a day trip to a beautiful swimming hole sounds like a pretty good idea. Ohio provides plenty of opportunities for hikes with swimming holes along the route. Before embarking on an adventure to one of these destinations, make sure that you are allowed to swim there, and that it is safe.

According to a list compiled by Onlyinyourstate, the best swimming hole in all of Ohio can be found on a trail around Mineral Springs Lake. The lake is located in Adams County and encompasses over 100 acres. The lake water is generated entirely from a natural spring containing an abundance of minerals; hence the name of the lake.

Here is what Onlyinyourstate had to say about the best swimming hole in the whole state:

