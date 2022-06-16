Watch Harry Styles Spot His First Ever School Teacher At His Show

"Can you imagine dealing with me when I was 4?" Styles said. He bookended the sweet moment by dedicating the next song in his setlist, "Canyon Moon" to Mrs. Vernon, according to the Manchester Evening News. After the concert, Mrs. Vernon spoke with the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. "I taught him when he was four and five and he was adorable. He was a little bit of a monkey, cheeky, and he had lots of friends so a lot of his personality that you see now was quite evident from an early age," she said. "But yeah, in everything he was amazing, all the teachers here are just so proud of him and so excited about this and everything that he's achieved," she said. "Thank you Harry for that lovely message, I was very touched by it."

This was just Harry's second stop on his 2022 Love On Tour. After the tragic Uvalde, Texas shooting, the singer partnered with Everytown for Gun Safety during the North American portion of his tour and pledged to donate to the nonprofit organization.