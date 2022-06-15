Harry Styles Says He's Game For A One Direction Reunion

Harry Styles is interested in a One Direction reunion in the future. During a recent interview, the former boy band member discussed the possibility of reuniting with Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik for a performance.

According to Life and Style Mag, when asked about an official reunion, Styles was initially hesitant saying "I don't know," but he quickly changed his tune. "I mean I think the thought of it is really nice, I’d love for there to be a time where it felt like something we all wanted to do. He continued, “I very much enjoyed those albums that you mentioned. I think we all went through something really special together and there’s a lot of love there. So, yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do it the right way, I think it’d be great.”