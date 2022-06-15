Harry Styles Says He's Game For A One Direction Reunion
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 15, 2022
Harry Styles is interested in a One Direction reunion in the future. During a recent interview, the former boy band member discussed the possibility of reuniting with Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik for a performance.
According to Life and Style Mag, when asked about an official reunion, Styles was initially hesitant saying "I don't know," but he quickly changed his tune. "I mean I think the thought of it is really nice, I’d love for there to be a time where it felt like something we all wanted to do. He continued, “I very much enjoyed those albums that you mentioned. I think we all went through something really special together and there’s a lot of love there. So, yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do it the right way, I think it’d be great.”
After Zayn announced his departure from the group in March 2015, Once Direction went on to drop one last album without him, Made in the A.M., before going on an indefinite hiatus later that year. Since then, all five members have gone on to launch successful solo careers. Most recently, Styles released his third studio album Harry's House to critical acclaim.
Harry and other members have been very outspoken about their time in the band. In his Better Homes & Gardens June cover story, Styles explained that there were cleanliness clauses in the contracts he signed while in One Direction that had him "terrified" at the time because they required him to always be on his best behavior.
Liam Payne also recently spoke out about his time in the band. While speaking with Logan Paul on his Impalusive with Logan Paul podcast, he revealed that he came close to physically fighting an unnamed member. In the same interview, he also said that he disliked Zayn but later walked back on the comments. On June 10th, Zayn surprised fans by posting a video of him singing the One Direction classic "You and I."